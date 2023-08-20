Is this a 2D building? Internet reacts to baffling optical illusion

Have you come across optical illusions that have left you puzzled and seeking an explanation? One such picture shared on Reddit has been causing a stir among netizens. What’s so baffling about it? At first glance, it appears to be a towering 2D building, but upon closer inspection, it reveals itself to be a 3D structure with a triangular shape.

This optical illusion of a building has baffled people. (Reddit/@confusing_perspective)

“I am still confused,” wrote Reddit user ‘skumati99’ while sharing a picture on the platform’s ‘confusing_perspective’ community. The picture shows the ‘2D building’ surrounded by other high-rises. What is perplexing is that the building appears to be as thin as paper.

Take a look at the picture right here:

Since being shared two days ago on Reddit, the picture has accumulated close to 8,000 upvotes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the picture featuring an optical illusion:

“It’s an acute angle going away from the pov,” posted a Reddit user.

Another added, “It’s probably a triangle shaped building and from the perspective they’re at it just looks like a sheet. My first time seeing a townhouse with that shape had me confused until I had gotten around to the other side.”

“A glitch in the matrix,” wrote a third.

A fourth explained, “If it’s still confusing for anyone. Imagine it’s the point of a triangle. It widens and then has a squared off back from this point of view.”

“They forgot to build the building. They just built the glass and said ‘ok’,” joked a fifth.

A sixth shared, “There’s a building very similar to this one in Atlanta off northeast parkway. Cool optical illusion.”

“Thank you. I couldn’t get over it. I had to know. Here’s another angle for those who still don’t get it. https://goo.gl/maps/5BmpPxBqQzsC4oWB7,” commented a seventh.

