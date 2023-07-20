Is this dog a rabbit in disguise? Its human thinks so

Are you looking for a dog video that can leave you smiling? Are you interested in watching a video of a pooch that you can watch over and over again? If your answers to these questions are yes and yes, then here is a Reddit video that will leave you happy. The video shows a dog acting like a rabbit and hopping around. The image shows a dog that hops like a rabbit. (Reddit/@R0zes)

What does the video of the hopping dog show?

“Not sure if I have a dog or a rabbit,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog standing in the middle of what appears to be a ground. Within moments, its human pretends to throw something and the dog gets to the work of catching it. The pooch quickly turns around and starts chasing the invisible ball but instead of running it hops.

Take a look at the video that shows a dog hopping like a rabbit:

Are you chuckling? It is one such video that also has the same effect on the netizens. Several people took to the comments section of the video to share their amusement. A few also shared how they absolutely love the dog. Some also shared stories about their pet babies.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video of a dog hopping around:

“Wow haha he’s hilarious and adorable!” shared a Reddit user. “My cat hops up and down our stairs. I don't know why - she walks normally otherwise. It's actually very cute,” posted another. “Mine does this too!!!! It's so funny to watch, he also pounces on his toys like a cat!” joined a third. “Dabbit,” joked a fourth. “Very cute,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted some two days ago. Since being shared, it has received close to 1,700 upvotes and the numbers are increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of the cute dog hopping like a rabbit?