‘Is this real?’: Man's 30,000 East Bengaluru 2 BHK tour sparks disbelief

A flat tour video showcasing a spacious 2 BHK apartment in East Bengaluru has taken the internet by storm, sparking widespread disbelief over its monthly rent. In the viral clip, a resident gives viewers a detailed walkthrough of his sun-drenched home, which comes equipped with top-tier society amenities for just ₹30,000. The shockingly affordable price tag in a city notorious for skyrocketing real estate costs has left house hunters baffled, with many jokingly questioning if the footage is artificially generated.
“New Apartment Tour,” Shivank Goel wrote while sharing a video showing his newly rented apartment.
Also Read: ₹1.2 lakh rent tag, internet jokes ‘Itna kam kyu?’">Bengaluru 2.5 BHK gets ₹1.2 lakh rent tag, internet jokes ‘Itna kam kyu?’
In the video, he says, “Hi I am Shivank and I recently moved into this 2 BHK flat in Bangalore.” He then adds that the rent for the apartment is ₹30,000 with an additional ₹5,000 for maintenance.
As the video tour unfolds, Goel walks viewers through the apartment's layout, highlighting its two remarkably spacious bedrooms, flooded with natural sunlight. He then showcases a large, well-designed kitchen that features a dedicated, separate area for the washing basin, keeping utility separate from cooking. Stepping out onto the attached balcony, he captures the sweeping, unobstructed view it offers of the surrounding neighbourhood.
Moving beyond the flat's four walls, Goel documents the premium community amenities included in the society's monthly maintenance charges, taking his camera inside a well-stocked resident library, a pristine swimming pool, and a fully equipped gymnasium.{{/usCountry}}
Moving beyond the flat's four walls, Goel documents the premium community amenities included in the society's monthly maintenance charges, taking his camera inside a well-stocked resident library, a pristine swimming pool, and a fully equipped gymnasium.{{/usCountry}}
How did social media react?
Surprised, an individual posted, “Where did you get this house? What, wow?!” Another shared, “A 2 BHK for 30k that too in a gated society in Bengaluru?? Here I am paying 25k for a 1BHK in HSR Layout. I’m pretty sure it’s somewhere on the outskirts of the city.”
Also Read: ₹60,000 monthly rent gets you, internet reacts">Dog park, salon, clinic and more: Bengaluru couple shows what ₹60,000 monthly rent gets you, internet reacts
A third commented, “All this without a broker? It's a lottery ! I've also recently transferred to Bhopal and am looking for a decent place to rent. Hope I get lucky too.” A fourth joked, “AI hai AI.” A fifth wrote, “Cries in Mumbai tears.”
Many asked Goel where the flat was located. Answering, the man wrote, “Hello! The society is in East Bangalore, around Old Madras Road. I can’t share the exact society name for safety reasons. Also, maintenance is not included in the rent. It is an additional ₹5K per month. Hope this helps!”