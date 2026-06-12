‘Is this real?’: Man's 30,000 East Bengaluru 2 BHK tour sparks disbelief

A flat tour video showcasing a spacious 2 BHK apartment in East Bengaluru has taken the internet by storm, sparking widespread disbelief over its monthly rent. In the viral clip, a resident gives viewers a detailed walkthrough of his sun-drenched home, which comes equipped with top-tier society amenities for just ₹30,000. The shockingly affordable price tag in a city notorious for skyrocketing real estate costs has left house hunters baffled, with many jokingly questioning if the footage is artificially generated.

Snippets of a 2 BHK flat in Bengaluru from a video shared by a man. (Instagram/@thezeroquotien)

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“New Apartment Tour,” Shivank Goel wrote while sharing a video showing his newly rented apartment.

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In the video, he says, “Hi I am Shivank and I recently moved into this 2 BHK flat in Bangalore.” He then adds that the rent for the apartment is ₹30,000 with an additional ₹5,000 for maintenance.

As the video tour unfolds, Goel walks viewers through the apartment's layout, highlighting its two remarkably spacious bedrooms, flooded with natural sunlight. He then showcases a large, well-designed kitchen that features a dedicated, separate area for the washing basin, keeping utility separate from cooking. Stepping out onto the attached balcony, he captures the sweeping, unobstructed view it offers of the surrounding neighbourhood.

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{{^usCountry}} Moving beyond the flat's four walls, Goel documents the premium community amenities included in the society's monthly maintenance charges, taking his camera inside a well-stocked resident library, a pristine swimming pool, and a fully equipped gymnasium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moving beyond the flat's four walls, Goel documents the premium community amenities included in the society's monthly maintenance charges, taking his camera inside a well-stocked resident library, a pristine swimming pool, and a fully equipped gymnasium. {{/usCountry}}

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How did social media react?

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Surprised, an individual posted, “Where did you get this house? What, wow?!” Another shared, “A 2 BHK for 30k that too in a gated society in Bengaluru?? Here I am paying 25k for a 1BHK in HSR Layout. I’m pretty sure it’s somewhere on the outskirts of the city.”

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A third commented, “All this without a broker? It's a lottery ! I've also recently transferred to Bhopal and am looking for a decent place to rent. Hope I get lucky too.” A fourth joked, “AI hai AI.” A fifth wrote, “Cries in Mumbai tears.”

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Many asked Goel where the flat was located. Answering, the man wrote, “Hello! The society is in East Bangalore, around Old Madras Road. I can’t share the exact society name for safety reasons. Also, maintenance is not included in the rent. It is an additional ₹5K per month. Hope this helps!”