...
...
Next Story

‘Is this real?’: Man's 30,000 East Bengaluru 2 BHK tour sparks disbelief

In the video, the man showed that the 2 BHK is spacious and gets ample sunlight. However, its ₹30,000 rent tag has sparked a conversation on social media.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 09:17 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A flat tour video showcasing a spacious 2 BHK apartment in East Bengaluru has taken the internet by storm, sparking widespread disbelief over its monthly rent. In the viral clip, a resident gives viewers a detailed walkthrough of his sun-drenched home, which comes equipped with top-tier society amenities for just 30,000. The shockingly affordable price tag in a city notorious for skyrocketing real estate costs has left house hunters baffled, with many jokingly questioning if the footage is artificially generated.

Snippets of a 2 BHK flat in Bengaluru from a video shared by a man. (Instagram/@thezeroquotien)
Snippets of a 2 BHK flat in Bengaluru from a video shared by a man. (Instagram/@thezeroquotien)

“New Apartment Tour,” Shivank Goel wrote while sharing a video showing his newly rented apartment.

Also Read: ₹1.2 lakh rent tag, internet jokes ‘Itna kam kyu?’">Bengaluru 2.5 BHK gets 1.2 lakh rent tag, internet jokes ‘Itna kam kyu?’

In the video, he says, “Hi I am Shivank and I recently moved into this 2 BHK flat in Bangalore.” He then adds that the rent for the apartment is 30,000 with an additional 5,000 for maintenance.

As the video tour unfolds, Goel walks viewers through the apartment's layout, highlighting its two remarkably spacious bedrooms, flooded with natural sunlight. He then showcases a large, well-designed kitchen that features a dedicated, separate area for the washing basin, keeping utility separate from cooking. Stepping out onto the attached balcony, he captures the sweeping, unobstructed view it offers of the surrounding neighbourhood.

How did social media react?

Surprised, an individual posted, “Where did you get this house? What, wow?!” Another shared, “A 2 BHK for 30k that too in a gated society in Bengaluru?? Here I am paying 25k for a 1BHK in HSR Layout. I’m pretty sure it’s somewhere on the outskirts of the city.”

Also Read: ₹60,000 monthly rent gets you, internet reacts">Dog park, salon, clinic and more: Bengaluru couple shows what 60,000 monthly rent gets you, internet reacts

A third commented, “All this without a broker? It's a lottery ! I've also recently transferred to Bhopal and am looking for a decent place to rent. Hope I get lucky too.” A fourth joked, “AI hai AI.” A fifth wrote, “Cries in Mumbai tears.”

Many asked Goel where the flat was located. Answering, the man wrote, “Hello! The society is in East Bangalore, around Old Madras Road. I can’t share the exact society name for safety reasons. Also, maintenance is not included in the rent. It is an additional 5K per month. Hope this helps!”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.

bengaluruviral video
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Home/Trending/‘Is this real?’: Man's ₹30,000 East Bengaluru 2 BHK tour sparks disbelief
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON