‘Is your brain fried?’: HR lashes out at sick employee over one-hour leave request

A human resources supervisor at a livestream e-commerce firm in southeastern China has been dismissed and is facing an official inquiry after she verbally harassed a female employee who requested a short sick leave, reported the South China Morning Post. The HR supervisor allegedly subjected the employee to nearly two hours of verbal abuse. (Pexel)

The controversy came to public attention on June 5, after the employee, whose name has not been made public, took to social media to share her experience. She said she had asked for just an hour off due to a 37.9°C fever but was instead met with a barrage of insults from her HR supervisor.

The company, Vision Entertainment, is a multichannel network provider based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, according to the media outlet. Founded in 2018, it works primarily in the live-streaming e-commerce industry.

Verbal abuse

Rather than responding with concern, the HR supervisor, identified by her surname, Huang, allegedly subjected the employee to nearly two hours of verbal abuse. Screenshots of their chat circulated online, revealing Huang’s harsh tone.

“You’re too weak. My goodness, can’t even handle 38 degrees?” Huang wrote.

She further added, “Is your brain fried from the fever today, or is your menstrual period blocked and not arriving, so you can’t think before you speak?”

Despite staying on the job and coordinating with her team manager to ensure work continuity, the employee continued to receive messages from Huang.

“You took leave but didn’t go; you just stayed there without working properly. Your actions and words don’t match – you should see a psychiatrist,” Huang said in another message.

Following the exchange, the employee’s work account was deactivated, and she was told her performance-based salary would be withheld.

The Human Resources and Social Security Bureau in Hangzhou’s Xiaoshan District launched an investigation into the matter. Speaking to Jimu News, a bureau representative said, “The company initially described the situation as a ‘personal dispute’ between two employees. It later confirmed that the employee would not face any disciplinary action or financial penalties regarding the performance-based salary.”

According to Tianyancha, a business information platform, Vision Entertainment has officially terminated Huang for violating internal regulations.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism on Chinese social media platforms, where many users voiced concern about the treatment of workers in the entertainment and e-commerce industries.

“How ridiculous! Many entertainment companies treat employees this way. I have decided I will never work in this industry again,” one person wrote.

Another user commented, “As a human being, you should at least have sympathy and empathy. I urge the entire internet to block this HR supervisor. With such character and conduct, you’ll only bring harm wherever you go.”

Chinese labour laws grant employees the right to take sick leave and protect them from being unfairly penalised during recovery, a principle that many online are now urging authorities and companies to enforce more strictly.