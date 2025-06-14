'I plan to do it until…’: Why 'Mr Cash Drop' is hiding money across New Jersey?

What are the odds of stumbling upon $500 on a casual day out? For Cassi Fitzgerald and her husband, James, that improbable scenario became reality when they discovered $500 hidden along the Hudson River promenade at Liberty State Park. While taking part in a light-hearted scavenger hunt, the couple found themselves in the right place at exactly the right time, turning an ordinary afternoon into an unforgettable stroke of luck, reported the New York Post. He explained that the people who find the money are often truly grateful.(Pexel)

“We found $500,” said Cassi, who’s in her 20s. She recalled the moment they uncovered the cash during a one-hour scavenger hunt in late May, which involved around 10 people scouring the two-mile stretch.

Mr Cash Drop

Their lucky break wasn’t just coincidence; it was all thanks to a man named Sam, better known online as “Mr. Cash Drop.”

“I just go around, hide [varying sums of] cash at different locations, post a video teasing where the money is, then wait for my followers to show up and find it,” said Sam, 42, a relatively new resident of the Garden State with a growing social media following of 125,000.

Sam explained that the people who find the money are often truly grateful. “They’re like, ‘Oh man, you don’t know how much this really helps out.’”

He isn’t some anonymous millionaire throwing money around for entertainment. By day, he works as a warehouse logistics manager. On the side, he tapes cash to boardwalk railings by the Jersey Shore, hides it under rocks in quiet suburbs, or slips it into the hedges of New Jersey’s busiest parks.

Sam insists the whole idea is simply meant to bring joy. Alongside his girlfriend, Trina, a New Jersey native, he launched the project in March and has since made it a regular activity, visiting different towns across the state.

“I just do this for fun because it is fun to watch these people come out and find money,” said Sam, who chooses to keep his identity somewhat private out of concern that people might mistake him for being extremely wealthy.

He is one of many participating in a growing social media trend across the US, a real-world cash scavenger hunt fuelled by Instagram and TikTok clues. From New York to California, content creators hide cash near popular landmarks and let online followers hunt for it. Prizes typically range from $50 ( ₹4300) to $500 ( ₹43,000).

One such group, the minds behind the account @FindCashNY, recently gave away $500 in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

Followers who pay over ₹400 per month ($4.99) for a subscription to Sam’s verified Instagram page get exclusive access to his bigger drops, such as the one Cassi and James won. However, most of Sam’s treasure hunts are funded through local sponsorships. Small businesses, such as pet stores and pizza joints, contribute cash in return for mentions on his platforms.

Despite the sponsorships, Sam isn’t making a profit from the initiative. In fact, for the Liberty State Park drop, he funded the entire ₹41,700 himself.

“Once I saw that the cash drop was local, we jumped in the car with our 7-month-old baby and went straight to Liberty State Park,” said Cassi, who also works in logistics.

After competing with others, it was James, a private hitting coach for baseball and softball, who finally spotted the cash taped under a riverside railing. He posed with the bundle of bills and a handmade “golden ticket,” with the Statue of Liberty standing tall behind him.

“I was ready to scream and shout, ‘We got it!’” Cassi laughed. “But my husband wanted to keep a low profile.”

They plan to save the money for their child’s future. “It’s really cool that there are good people in the world, like Sam, who are doing kind acts like this,” Cassi added.

Sam, meanwhile, says he’s not stopping anytime soon. “I plan to do it until the fun runs out.”