Isabella Ladera accuses ex Beéle of leaking their intimate video, ‘The worst part has been receiving hate’

Venezuelan influencer Isabella Ladera has accused her ex-boyfriend Beéle of leaking a sex video of the two of them without her consent. Ladera said she has decided to pursue legal action against Beéle, whose real name is Brandon de Jesús López Orozco. She said she chose to speak out to stand up for women “who have been victims of a narcissist.” Isabella Ladera accuses ex Beéle of leaking their intimate video (isabella.ladera/Instagram, beele/Instagram)

“I am profoundly devastated. An intimate and private moment was leaked without my consent, an act that is one of the cruelest betrayals I’ve lived,” she alleged in a statement on Instagram. “That video was only in the hands of two people: the other person and me.”

‘I am not the one to be ashamed’

In the statement, Ladera said Beéle was someone who “lied to me from the start” and “never tried to protect me.” She accused him of leaking the video while she was in the process of “reconstruction” following their 2024 breakup.

“This act doesn’t just put my privacy at risk, it also goes against my dignity and has caused me immense pain to me and my family,” Ladera wrote, describing the act as an instance of violence against women. “The worst part has been receiving hate and judgment while the real person responsible remains silent.”

Ladera asserted that she “won’t allow this to destroy” her. “I am not the first, nor the only one. I am not the one to be ashamed in this story,” she wrote. “The shame falls on the person who betrayed. I am here, standing tall, and with my head held high. For me. For my family. And for all the women who have been victims of a narcissist.”

Ladera concluded by saying she “will not hide” amid the online chatter, and will pursue legal action. “My value is not defined by a video, nor the cruelty of others,” she wrote. “My story does not end here.”

Beéle has not yet spoken out about the leak.