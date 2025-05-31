Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Glenn Greenwald breaks silence on sex tape leak, says 'It won't change my work'

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 31, 2025 04:30 AM IST

Glenn Greenwald responded to the leaked intimate videos, saying the clips were shared "without his knowledge or consent." 

Videos showing journalist Glenn Greenwald engaged in intimate acts were leaked online on Thursday. Greenwald confirmed the leak and stated that the clips were shared "without his knowledge or consent."

Glenn Greenwald responded to the leaked intimate videos.(X/ Glenn Greenwald)

Addressing the scandal, Greenwald wrote on X, “Last night, videos were released online depicting behavior in my private life. Some were distorted and others were not. They were published without my knowledge or consent and its publication was therefore criminal. Though we do not yet know exactly who is responsible, we are close to knowing, and the motive was a maliciously political one."

He continued, “As for the content of the videos: I have no embarrassment or regret about them. The videos depict consenting adults engaged in intimate actions in their private lives. They all display fully consensual behavior, harming nobody. Obviously it can be uncomfortable and unpleasant when your private behavior is made public against your will -- that's why the behavior is private in the first place -- but the only wrongdoing here is the criminal and malicious publication of the videos in an attempt to malign perceived political enemies and advance a political agenda.”

“Others are, of course, free to form their own judgments, as some are prone to do about others' private lives. It won't change my work. I will continue all the many prongs of my journalism, and pursue the causes most important to me, exactly as before,” he concluded.

Greenwald, 58, was married to Brazilian politician David Miranda, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 37 due to complications from a gastrointestinal infection. The couple adopted two brothers from Maceió, Brazil, in 2018.

