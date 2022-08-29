Jennifer Lopez says wedding video of her singing for Ben Affleck was stolen; sold, calls it 'private moment'

Jennifer Lopez has said that a popular video from her wedding with Ben Affleck, which showed her serenading the actor with an unknown song, was taken without their permission. The singer also revealed that all the attendees at their three-day wedding celebration in Georgia earlier this month had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which was violated when someone allegedly stole the video and sold it for money. Also Read| Jennifer Lopez wore three wedding dresses for nuptials with Ben Affleck. See pics

A video from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding recently shared by TMZ featured her singing to her husband who sat in a chair directly across from her. The singer-actor also held the mic out to the guests to have them join her as she sang, "Can't get enough." Jennifer was also surrounded by backup dancers as she sang, "All night...I can feel the passion...in your eyes...I'm still in love with you."

The video soon made it to fan pages on social media platforms. Commenting on a post on one of the fan pages on Instagram, Jennifer mentioned that the video was 'stolen' without her consent. The fan page deleted the video and shared a screenshot of Jennifer's comment in a post.

Fan page shares screenshot of Jennifer Lopez's comment about a video from her wedding with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer said in the comment, "This was taken without permission. Period. Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don't know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."

She added, "Anything I put out private is OnTheJLo and it's to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring, I love you guys." The post mentioned that it was also liked by Jennifer.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Las Vegas on July 17. They repeated their wedding vows in front of family and friends at a lavish wedding celebration at Ben's home in Georgia earlier this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON