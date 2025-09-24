Isha Ambani attends weekly classes with twins, teacher praises her for being ‘involved’

Isha Ambani recently sat down with the founder of Tickle Right, a holistic brain development programme for young children, for a quick review of their classes. Isha, mother to twins Krishna and Aadiya Shakti, has been attending weekly Tickle Right classes for almost two years now, the founder of the programme revealed. Isha Ambani with her children Aadiya Shakti and Krishna(Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania)

Munira Saheb Dattani, founder of Tickle Right, revealed that Isha Ambani has been attending their classes since her twins were six months old. “Tell me what has your experience been like?” Dattani asked the Reliance Retail director.

“Aadiya and Krishna have enjoyed Tickle Right. We look forward to our weekly classes with so much excitement,” Isha Ambani answered.

“And they love you, most of all. It’s the teacher that makes all the difference,” Isha told Munira Saheb Dattani, thanking her for being a good teacher.

Dattani thanked the Reliance heiress in turn, praising her for being an “involved mom”. She noted how parents who spend time with their children make a significant difference.

A video of the interaction was shared by Tickle Right on Instagram.

Isha Ambani and her children

Isha Ambani is the only daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. She married Anand Piramal in December 2018.

The couple welcomed their twins on November 19, 2022. They were christened Aadiya Shakti and Krishna.

Isha has earlier spoken about conceiving her twins through IVF. “I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right?” she told Vogue India in a 2024 interview.

“Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted,” the Reliance Retail director added.