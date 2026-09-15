Isha Ambani tells Maithili Thakur ‘we love your music’, reveals her children listen to singer ‘all the time’

A heartwarming interaction from the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia has caught attention online. The clip shows Isha Ambani meeting popular singer Maithili Thakur during the festivities and telling her how much her family enjoys listening to her music.

Maithili Thakur shared a sweet exchange with Isha Ambani at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Instagram/maithilithakur)

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(Also read: Isha Ambani holds daughter’s hand as she walks into party with husband Anand Piramal. Watch)

The video, shared by Thakur on social media, captures the two exchanging a few words at the grand celebration. Isha’s daughter, Aadiya, can also be seen standing beside her during the interaction.

“We love your music,” Isha Ambani tells the singer.

She then adds: “My children listen to your music all the time’

Thakur appears delighted by the compliment and responds with a smile: “Thankyou so much”

Watch the clip here:

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{{^usCountry}} The brief interaction has since emerged as one of the warm moments from the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Who is Isha Ambani? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The brief interaction has since emerged as one of the warm moments from the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Who is Isha Ambani? {{/usCountry}}

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Isha Ambani is the daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani. She married businessman Anand Piramal in December 2018.

The couple welcomed twins, Aadiya Shakti and Krishna, in 2022. Anand Piramal is the son of industrialist Ajay Piramal, chairman of the Piramal Group.

Isha has frequently been seen attending major family celebrations at Antilia, including the Ambanis’ elaborate Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Ambanis celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilia

The Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 14, welcoming Ganpati Bappa with elaborate decorations, traditional rituals and a large gathering of guests.

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(Also read: ‘Mom, mom, mom’: Isha Ambani points at every piece of diamond, emerald from Nita Ambani’s collection at Met Gala)

As in previous years, the celebrations brought together several prominent names from the Hindi film industry, with celebrities arriving in traditional festive attire.

Among those attending were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit and Rekha.

The evening featured devotional performances and traditional ceremonies as guests joined the Ambani family in marking the festival.

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