Israeli spokesperson reacts to eating jalebi and laddu

A post shared by Israeli spokesperson for India, Guy Nir, has created a buzz among netizens. He took to X to share his reaction to eating the iconic Indian sweets jalebi and laddu.

The image shows the Israeli spokesperson at a sweet shop. (X/@GuyNirIL)

“I experienced pure bliss today (literally)! #IndianSweetSupremacy. As a devoted foodie with an insatiable sweet tooth, I found my way to this delightful shop. The jalebi and laddu I savoured? Absolutely mind-blowing!” he wrote.

“Now, I'm on a quest for more delectable Indian sweets. Any mouthwatering suggestions?” he added. His post is complete with an image. The picture shows him inside a shop looking at the sweets kept on the display while sporting a huge smile on his face.

Take a look at this post by the Israeli spokesperson:

The post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 6.7 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the share has received close to 8,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

“I'm delighted that you enjoyed Indian confections; they are truly divine. I'm also curious about the renowned desserts of Israel, as I'm eager to try them,” wrote an X user. “If you’ve not tried Gulab Jamun, you’re missing the King of Indian sweets. And for other courtiers, you should try Moong Dal Halwa, Rasgulla, Chane ki Barfi, Imarti. Oh the list is endless,” added another. “I hope you liked the flavours of Indian sweets,” joined a third.

