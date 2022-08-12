It took Anand Mahindra a moment to get this joke. What about you?

It’s Friday and expectedly most are waiting for their work day to end so that they could start enjoying the long weekend. Some are also expressing their happiness by sharing memes and jokes. Just like Anand Mahindra did. Taking to Twitter, he posted a meme and shared how it made him laugh out loud. He also added how it took him a moment to get the joke.

“Maybe it’s Friday & my mind is slowing down for the oncoming weekend because it took me a minute to get the joke. When I did, I laughed out so loudly my wife jumped out of her chair…,” he wrote and shared the meme involving a glass of juice.

Take a look at the post:

Maybe it’s Friday & my mind is slowing down for the oncoming weekend because it took me a minute to get the joke. When I did, I laughed out so loudly my wife jumped out of her chair… pic.twitter.com/4SfjHQ8xMt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2022

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has accumulated more than 3,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Hahaha so from now I’m not going to call it Juice anymore,” posted a Twitter user. “Copied this on my WhatsApp status… even I took sometime to understand. But good one,” expressed another. “'Ju' should be made a standard shortcut for saying juice without ice. Saves time,” joked a third. “Took a couple of seconds for me to get the joke as well,” wrote a fourth.