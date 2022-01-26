Italian man eats samosa for the first time, video shows how he reacts

The videos that showcase people trying food from different cuisines for the first time are often interesting to watch. There is now a latest addition to that list and it shows an Italian man taking a bite of a samosa.

The video is posted on the Instagram page called Indian-Italian Couple. “His reaction. Trying Indian for the first time,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a plate filled with samosas kept in front of a man. A text appearing on the screen explains “When Italian girlfriend’s father tries samosa for the first time.”

Take a look at the video that captures the man’s reaction after tasting this famous dish:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 24,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions. Many also posted laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Make him taste golgappa,” suggested an Instagram user. “I just found one of your Reels. Love you both. Love from India,” posted another. “Wow samosa fan it seems,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

