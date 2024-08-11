Italian rhythmic gymnastics coach Claudia Mancinelli's fiery defense of her team wins hearts online

Claudia Mancinelli, a former actress and current coach of the Italian rhythmic gymnastics team, has become a sensation on social media. After a video of her angrily approaching the judges was shared online, it took no time to go viral and has left people in awe of her confidence. Claudia Mancinelli, Italian rhythmic gymnastics coach.

As per reports, Mancinelli took on the difficult challenge of assisting Sofia Raffaeli and Milena Baldassarri to Olympic glory just ten months before the Olympics in Paris. Following the unexpected exit of their renowned coach, Julieta Cantaluppi, who was initially tasked with guiding the athletes to Paris 2024, Mancinelli took over, bearing the enormous burden of upholding Italy's heritage in rhythmic gymnastics. (Also Read: Brazil's Tamires Morena wins hearts by helping injured Angolan captain at Paris Olympics)

When judges first gave Raffaeli a score in the all-around final that put her hopes of interfering in jeopardy, Mancinelli didn't think twice. She approached the judges and confidently questioned their decision, leaving no opportunity for error. Millions of people saw the video of Mancinelli's furious retreat back to her bench on social media following her defense, reported Pinkvilla.

Watch the video here:

Here's how people reacted to Claudia Mancinelli:

Under Mancinelli's supervision, Raffaeli and Baldassarri thrived, with Raffaeli eventually winning a record bronze medal in the individual all-around competition. It was Italy's first individual medal in rhythmic gymnastics, an achievement many had doubted since Cantaluppi's departure. (Also Read: Paris offers American skateboarder new Olympic medal days after bronze medal degrades)