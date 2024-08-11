Brazil's Tamires Morena wins hearts by helping injured Angolan captain at Paris Olympics

Brazil's Tamires Morena won hearts after she stepped in to help Angola's captain, Albertina Kassoma, post a serious injury during the final Preliminary Round Group B women's handball match in the Paris Olympics 2024. When Kassoma fell after missing a shot, she could not get up and received medical attention on the spot. Snapshot Tamires Morena picking up the injured Angolan captain.

Following an examination by the Angolan team physician, Kassoma stood up with the assistance of Brazil's goalkeeper, Gabriela Moreschi. But after witnessing Kassoma's pain, Morena ran to her, picked her up and took her across the court. With a height of 183 cm, Frossard successfully lifted Kassoma to enthusiastic cheers from the 5,800 fans in South Paris Arena 6. (Also Read: Heart rate of Indians shot up during Neeraj Chopra's nail-biting Olympic final? Noise co-founder shares data)

Watch the video here:

"The injury happened close to me. I kept playing at first because I didn't think it was that serious. When I saw her on the ground, I thought she wouldn't be able to get back up because it's very rare that you fall and don't get up. Albertina is a friend of mine for many years. We both play in Romania. There was no way I couldn't help her because I knew it would be very difficult for her to leave the court. I have a special affection for her. I respect her work a lot," Morena to Olympics.com.

The two spoke a few words in their native Portuguese during this moment. Morena told Olympics.com that Kassoma thanked her for the help. "She said, 'Thank you very much, my friend. Only you could lift me up. I was very hurt. Now she will recover. I hope she comes back well. We are both elderly (laughs), and friends who sit down for coffee and chat. We don't have much time to go out at night, but we are lifelong friends. I respect the Angolan team a lot. They've had a wonderful journey. Unfortunately, one team had to be out, but that's what sports are all about."