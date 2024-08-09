Neeraj Chopra's thrilling Olympic final increased Indians' heart rate? What study showed

The Javelin event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, in which India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver, surely kept Indians and Pakistanis at the edge of their seats and got hearts racing, quite literally. India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (AFP)

Arshad Nadeem won gold for Pakistan on Thursday night in the men's Javelin, with a second throw of 92.97 metres that smashed the previous Olympic record. It was Pakistan's first medal since the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and their first gold medal since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Chopra, who won the gold the last time, took silver at 89.45 meters, a season best, and Anderson Peters of Grenada took the bronze at 88.54.

A day after the thrilling event, Indian gadget and wearables brand Noise on Friday released data on the average heart rate of Noise users. Amit Khatri, co-founder of Noise, shared how the average heart rate of users was "notably high" during Thursday night's Javelin event at different time stamps.

The data is based on the average heart rate of three million users.

"...during the event, the average heart rate of active Noisemakers was off the charts. This just shows how connected we were in spirit and pulse, rallying behind Neeraj," Khatri wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Neeraj Chopra dominates Google Trends

The findings also sparked a discussion on Reddit were users shared memes about how they felt during the nail-biting Javelin final.

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem dominated the trends on the internet since Thursday evening with Indians posting their messages for the 26-year-old track and field athlete from Haryana. The keyword “Nadeem Arshad” had over two million searches in 24 hours.

Neeraj Chopra became a superstar in India when he won India’s first ever gold medal in track and field three years ago. But there were no fans in Tokyo because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian diaspora supports Neeraj Chopra

This time, the Indian diaspora made sure Neeraj Chopra felt the full support of his nation. Students from Edinburgh and Austria. A couple from London. A cancer researcher based in Switzerland.

Spectators draped in the orange, white and green Indian flags could be spotted all over stadium. There were Pakistani fans, too.

“It’s never been a sport that’s been very big and he’s captured the imagination of a lot of people to look at javelin again,” said Varun Mathur, who traveled from London on Thursday morning with his partner, Sujata Ravi, to see Chopra.

At last year’s world championships, Nadeem took silver behind Chopra.

“It’s going to be a good rivalry,” Mathur added.