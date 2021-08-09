ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

In a heartwarming post, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has shared a precious moment between a father and daughter. After making headlines for joining the ITBP as Assistant Commandant, officer Diksha was seen getting a salute from her father Inspector Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP. The post may leave your heart with a warm feeling.

“Saluting the daughter with pride. Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The tweet is complete with several pictures of Kumar saluting Diksha and vice versa.

"My father is my role model, he always motivated me," Officer Diksha told ANI.

Shared on August 8, the post has garnered over 1,590 likes and tons of reactions. From congratulating the father-daughter duo, to wishing Diksha all the best, the comments were plenty. “Salute to both of them,” wrote a Twitter user. “Such a proud moment for her father,” commented another. “What a beautiful story and what a moment,” said a third.

