‘It’s 1 am and nobody is bothering me’: Indian woman explains why she feels safe in France

An Indian woman living in France has sparked a conversation online after sharing a video of herself walking home alone late at night. The woman, identified as Shubhangi Vyas on Instagram, posted the clip in which she spoke about feeling safe while returning home at 1 am.

An Indian woman said she walked home alone at 1 am in France, sparking debate on women’s safety online. (Instagram/almostfrench_)

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In the video, Vyas can be seen strolling on a quiet street at night. Speaking to the camera, she said, “My parents would not talk to me if they ever see this video, but look, it's 1:00 AM. I'm walking back home alone, wearing a short dress, and nobody's here to trouble me. That's why I like France.”

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The text overlaid on the clip read, “India me aisa kab hoga,” while the caption said, “Waiting for the day girls in India can feel this safe.”

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Video starts discussion on women’s safety

The video appeared to resonate with many social media users, especially as it touched upon the subject of women’s safety in public spaces.

However, the clip also led to divided reactions, with several users pointing out that safety can vary from place to place, even within the same country. Some agreed with her sentiment, while others felt that France, including cities such as Paris, may not always be as safe as the video suggested.

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(Also read: Street food to hospitality: Foreign woman lists 5 things India does better than France)

Internet shares mixed reactions

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Depends on the area,” suggesting that the experience may not be the same everywhere in France. Another user said, “Low population is one of the reasons,” while weighing in on why some places may feel safer at night.

A third user, who claimed to live in Paris, offered a different view and wrote, “Bro I also live in Paris but it’s not even that safe.” Another person advised caution and commented, “Yes, but still make sure to keep safety tools with you because bad people exist everywhere. Please stay safe.”

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One user strongly disagreed with the idea that France is entirely safe and wrote, “France? Not at all. It was one of the most unsafe places I’ve ever travelled to.” However, another user supported Vyas’ point and simply said, “Yes, i agree with you.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)