‘It’s good for you’: 97-year-old’s appeal to take the vaccine strikes a chord with tweeple

The elderly woman goes on to share her own experience after taking the vaccine and assures everyone that she didn’t feel any pain during the process.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:16 PM IST
The image shows the 97-year-old woman talking about taking the vaccine.(Twitter@latha_venkatesh)

Authorities are regularly requesting people to get vaccinated to curb the spread of the pandemic. And adding to those appeals is this clip of a 97-year-old woman’s request to netizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The video, shared on Twitter by Latha Venkatesh, has gathered much appreciation from netizens and may inspire you too.

“Hope this young lady can convert some sceptics,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with the elderly woman stating her age and then appealing to people to take the vaccine and not be afraid of its authenticity. She goes on to share her own experience after taking the vaccine and assures everyone that she didn’t feel any pain during the process.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on May 8, the clip has garnered over 1.3 lakh views and still counting. People flooded the comments section with appreciative responses. Many expressed their admiration for the woman’s words and urged others to do the same. Others simply shared heart emojis to show their liking for the clip.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

