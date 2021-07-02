It’s man vs dog in this eating contest, no prizes for guessing who wins. Watch

Social media is flooded with some hilarious trends and challenges that involve humans and their pets. Here’s another video that can be added to the list. This one features an eating competition between a dog and his human. Spoiler alert, it’s the dog that wins this contest. But you still need to watch the video because it is adorable.

“Man challenges his dog to an eating competition,” says the caption with which this video has been shared. It opens to show two rows of food placed on the floor leading to an extra bite placed on a bowl. The man then goes on to count to three and thus begins the competition. Not only the dog wins the race, he even steals food from his competitor’s row.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The video was posted some 15 hours ago and has collected nearly 14,000 upvotes - and still very much counting. People have flooded the comments section of the post with wonderful reactions.

“Can't beat a pure athlete like that,” joked a Reddit user. “LOL! The guy had no chance!” posted another. “This is epic! The dog is probably thinking why should I let him have all the pieces?,” wrote a third.

“Very satisfying twist,” mentioned a fourth. “I am very impressed that the dog basically understood the nature of the situation, waited for it to start and was essentially just really competitive,” commented a fifth.

What do you think about this competition?

