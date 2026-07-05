‘It’s never about staying longer’: Professional shares career lesson after multiple job switches

A professional’s detailed reflection on his career journey, marked by several job switches, has led to an online discussion about workplace culture, toxic environments, and what career stability really means today. In a post on X, user Ashish Jain shared how each move in his career shaped his growth and why stepping out of the “wrong” environment mattered more than simply staying longer in one place.

The post also triggered conversations among users online. (Representative Image)

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In his post, Jain wrote, “Staying in a place which doesn’t let you be yourself for long can cause some serious permanent damage.”

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He shared that he began his career at a small distributor after engineering and worked there for around two years before joining an MNC. After nearly two years in that role, he said he encountered “a lot of red flags” and raised them with management, but no action was taken.

He then moved to another MNC, but said the manager’s insecurity often affected sales negotiations, prompting him to leave within six months. He added that several people from the industry told him that frequent job changes would “look bad on my resume,” but he chose to prioritise his well-being over perception.

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{{^usCountry}} Over time, he worked across multiple organisations, each contributing differently to his growth. In one role, he said he experienced strong professional development, received a promotion, and even relocated to another city. During the COVID period, he said he developed an interest in running and fitness, which improved both his professional and personal life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over time, he worked across multiple organisations, each contributing differently to his growth. In one role, he said he experienced strong professional development, received a promotion, and even relocated to another city. During the COVID period, he said he developed an interest in running and fitness, which improved both his professional and personal life. {{/usCountry}}

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He also spoke about leadership opportunities, awards, public speaking experiences, and managing diverse teams. However, not all transitions were positive. Describing one phase, he wrote that it was a “disastrous move,” adding that he felt he was “losing a part of myself every day,” which eventually led him to switch industries and start building a new vertical from scratch.

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‘Knowing when to move out’

He concluded that every decision, even the difficult ones, contributed to his present journey. “I am not sure what would have happened if I had taken some different decisions, but I know I would have lost myself along the way if I didn’t take them,” he wrote.

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He added, “Sometimes, it’s never about staying longer, it’s always about knowing when to move out.”

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The post also triggered conversations among users online. One commenter wrote, “The opportunity cost of staying in the wrong environment is often invisible. We tend to measure careers by tenure, but the real metric is whether an environment expands or contracts your potential.” Another user said, “The real career hack isn't padding your resume with tenure, it's knowing when a place is taking more from you than you're gaining from it.”