‘It’s time to leave Earth’: Netizens react to man’s biscuit pakora recipe

Pakora, a delectable deep-fried dish, is enjoyed by many as a snack or an appetiser. Whether it’s the classic onion pakoras or variations with vegetables, paneer, or even meat, the possibilities are endless. Now, a video of a man making biscuit pakora has surfaced online, and people couldn’t stomach this weird combination. It even prompted many to question the rationale behind such an unusual culinary pairing as they wrote ‘what’ and ‘why’ in the comments section.

Man makes biscuit pakoras in a video shared on Instagram. (Instagram/@the.fooodie.panda)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Oreo biscuit pakoda,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by blogger Ashish Agrawal. The video shows an individual peeling off a packet of biscuits. As the video progresses, he dunks the biscuit into besan batter and then deep-fries it in a kadhai. Towards the end, he plates pakoras and cuts them in halves. Would you try this concoction that fuses sweet biscuits with besan batter?

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on April 24, the video has raked up more than 3.9 lakh views and thousands of likes. The share has also accumulated a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the weird food combination:

“It’s time to leave Earth,” posted an individual. Another added, “Seriously...why but why.” “2 mins silence for Oreo lovers,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “My soul just died.” “Brother, where is the cheese?” commented a fifth. A sixth joined, “What???!!!”

Also Read: UK chef makes Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo in viral video

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail