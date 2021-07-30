Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘Jab We Met Spike’: Sachin Tendulkar shares story of how he met his pet dog. Watch
trending

‘Jab We Met Spike’: Sachin Tendulkar shares story of how he met his pet dog. Watch

In the video Sachin Tendulkar explains how he met his pet dog named Spike.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:49 PM IST
The image shows Sachin Tendulkar with his pet dog named Spike.(Twitter/@sachin_rt)

A video shared by Sachin Tendulkar about his pet doggo Spike has won people’s hearts. The video shows the cute pooch playing and jumping around. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you with a huge smile.

"Jab We Met... Spike," the Master Blaster wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the black coloured pooch playing. The clip then goes on to show it playfully scaring a few chickens. What makes the video even more delightful is Tendulkar explaining how he met Spike.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video, since being shared about 19 hours ago, has gathered more than 4.8 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People shared all sorts of comments. While some talked about the cuteness of the doggo, a few appreciated Sachin Tendulkar for adopting a dog of Indian breed.

“You're just setting up new records! I hope this inspires many to adopt an Indie breed. Give indies a chance, even they will love you more in return,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very good to know sir! We all should encourage others to adopt Indian breed dogs! I have 8 Indian breed dogs, all of them are strays and some are rescued!” expressed another.

“Amazing Sachin…good to hear this that you adopted an Indian Breed child. Will definitely inspire lot of people,” expressed a third. “How cute,” said a fourth.

A few days ago, the cricketer also took to Twitter to introduce Spike to the world. “My new ‘Paw’tner, Spike is making his social media debut today! Say Hi!,” he tweeted along with a picture.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Sachin Tendulkar?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar

Related Stories

trending

Sachin Tendulkar shares clip of man playing carrom with feet, netizens shower praise

PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 12:48 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP