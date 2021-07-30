‘Jab We Met Spike’: Sachin Tendulkar shares story of how he met his pet dog. Watch

A video shared by Sachin Tendulkar about his pet doggo Spike has won people’s hearts. The video shows the cute pooch playing and jumping around. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you with a huge smile.

"Jab We Met... Spike," the Master Blaster wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the black coloured pooch playing. The clip then goes on to show it playfully scaring a few chickens. What makes the video even more delightful is Tendulkar explaining how he met Spike.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video, since being shared about 19 hours ago, has gathered more than 4.8 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People shared all sorts of comments. While some talked about the cuteness of the doggo, a few appreciated Sachin Tendulkar for adopting a dog of Indian breed.

“You're just setting up new records! I hope this inspires many to adopt an Indie breed. Give indies a chance, even they will love you more in return,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very good to know sir! We all should encourage others to adopt Indian breed dogs! I have 8 Indian breed dogs, all of them are strays and some are rescued!” expressed another.

“Amazing Sachin…good to hear this that you adopted an Indian Breed child. Will definitely inspire lot of people,” expressed a third. “How cute,” said a fourth.

A few days ago, the cricketer also took to Twitter to introduce Spike to the world. “My new ‘Paw’tner, Spike is making his social media debut today! Say Hi!,” he tweeted along with a picture.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Sachin Tendulkar?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON