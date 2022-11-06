'Jai ho!': Anand Mahindra lauds digital payment ecosystem at 'India's last tea shop'

With the increased penetration and significant adoption of digital payments in India, many of us do not carry cash when going out and rely on UPI transactions to make purchases. Now, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who rarely misses out on interesting posts about India, recently took to Twitter to his official, verified Twitter handle to share about the ever-expanding digital landscape in India.

"As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India's digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho!" wrote Anand Mahindra while retweeting a post on Twitter. The tweet reshared by Anand Mahindra talks about 'India's last tea shop' in village Mana in Uttarakhand that uses UPI. The Twitter user also attached two photographs with his tweet. It shows shop owners happily posing with a QR code.

Here's what Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter:

The tweet, since being made two days ago, has accumulated more than 5,000 likes and several comments.

"True UPI has achieved what web3 had thought to accomplish in future. Decentralised and democratized economy connecting the last mile," wrote an individual. "Sir, I would like to call it INDIA'S FIRST TEA SHOP !!" posted another. "Wow great," expressed a third. "Digital India," shared a fourth.

