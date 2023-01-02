Jainil Mehta, Alex Wong dance to Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit’s Dola Re Dola on NYC streets

A video of an Indian-Canadian duo dancing to a hit Bollywood song on the streets of New York City has emerged online and is taking turns on social media sites. Shared on Instagram, the video showcases Jainil Mehta and Alex Wong dancing to Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai’s hit number Dola Re Dola from the 2002 film Devdas. And their fun-filled choreography and on-point expressions attracted millions of eyeballs and thunderous applause from netizens.

“When two dancers ‘Dola’ together in New York City! RIP to our feet,” read the caption posted alongside the video with several hashtags, including #bollywooddance, #jainilmehtachoreography and #dolaredola. The video shows Jainil Mehta and Alex Wong in colourful, vibrant skirts dancing their hearts out to the peppy Bollywood track, and it is an absolute treat to watch.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared two days ago on Instagram, the video has been viewed over 1.3 million times. It has also received a flurry of comments from netizens and verified Instagram handles.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance video:

Dancer and choreographer Jainil Mehta reacted to the video of him dancing with dancer Alex Wong and enquired, “Who is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Madhuri Dixit Nene here?” American actor Andrew Keenan-Bolger reacted to the video and wrote, “Omg gorgggg.” “Skirts are meant to be twirled. You are awesome,” posted an individual. “This is so cool!! But also… barefoot in the streets of New York…,” commented another. “My country apparently doesn’t allow instagram audio but even without audio I immediately knew you’re dancing to Dola Re Dola from Devdas. Love it!!” shared a third. “Devdas remix we never knew we needed!!” expressed a fourth.

