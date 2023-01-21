Jaipur artist creates wooden spoon smaller than a grain of rice, creates record

A video showing a talented artist from Jaipur has wowed people. The clip captures the artist creating a small wooden spoon. In fact, it is the world's smallest spoon that is smaller even than a grain of rice. Chances are, the video will leave you stunned too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Twitter to share the video. The clip shows how the artist uses different equipment to create the spoon from a piece of wood. At one point, he also uses it to pick up tiny pieces of food.

“New record: Smallest wooden spoon - 2 mm (0.7 inches) made by Navratan Prajapati Murtikar (India),” GWR tweeted while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 8,100 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has received close to 200 likes.

According to a blog by GWR, Murtikar is a sculptor who works with marble statues. However, it is his aim to create a museum of miniature craft. "Guinness World Records is the Koh-i-Noor diamond in records and after receiving it I feel like wearing the most magnificent crown on my head,” he told GWR after creating the record.