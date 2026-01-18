Jaipur founder says his son was boycotted for playing with a servant’s child: ‘Beneath their standards’

Classism reared its ugly head in an upscale Jaipur neighbourhood where, a founder claims, his son was ostracised by other kids for playing with a servant’s child. Gaurav Kheterpal, the founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies, said that he and his son had taken to playing football daily with a boy whose father works as a servant in one of the neighbourhood houses. A Jaipur man says his son was 'boycotted' for playing football with a servant's son (Representational image/Pixabay)

“My son has been boycotted by kids in our lane. The reason - we (yes, both of us) started playing football everyday with a Nepali kid whose father is a servant in one of the neighbouring houses,” Kheterpal said in an X post.

Classism in modern India The post sparked a wider discussion about classism and elitism that still exists in India today. (Also read: ‘Classist’ Gurugram housing society fines domestic helpers for not using service lift, drying clothes in the balcony)

Kheterpal, a Salesforce MVP Hall of Fame member, said that he lives in an upmarket neighbourhood where all the neighbours own businesses, drive fancy cars and regularly throw parties — but when it comes to class, their ideas are still outdated.

“For context, in my lane - almost everyone (barring yours truly) has a business, net worth well over 100 CR, have either BMW, Audi or Volvo as their cars, most houses have multiple servants & spend lavishly on parties regularly,” he said.

“BUT they consider it as "beneath their standards” for their kids to play with a servant's kid?”