‘Classist’ Gurugram housing society fines domestic helpers for not using service lift, drying clothes in the balcony

A housing society in Gurugram fined domestic helpers and delivery staff for using the main lift instead of the service lift. The incident surfaced when a Reddit user shared images of the notice and fine receipts, sparking widespread discussion online. The society in Delhi NCR imposed fines on 'maids' for not using the service lift. (Reddit/@r/gurgaon)

The notice, which was pasted inside the building, instructed all domestic workers and delivery staff to use the service lift only. It read, “All domestic helps and delivery staff, please use service lift only.” The rule appeared to restrict access to regular elevators for workers, enforcing a separate-use policy within the society.

The post also included images of fine receipts issued to workers. One such receipt showed a woman named Kajal, referred to as “maid” in the name section, being fined ₹100 for “not adhering to rules.”

The move sparked widespread criticism, with many calling it discriminatory. Several users took to the comments section to share their thoughts. One user wrote, “This notice is available at most of the societies irrespective of Gurgaon location, but I am seeing penalty first time.”

The society imposes fines for various violations, some of which many users criticised as excessive and unusual. Among the listed offences are penalties for hanging laundry on balconies, taking pets through the main elevator or garden, and walking aggressive pets without a leash or muzzle.

A user criticized the penalty for hanging laundry on balconies, writing, “Most absurd rule is no 5. I mean, what’s the alternative?”

Another user commented, “Yes, its common in posh ones. I have physically seen residents from my society request staff to step out of lift when they are using it. Edit: why is everyone here pretending as if they have never faced classism in a place like NCR? All of you secretly wish for that big money life. This is what it looks like!”

A user justifying the rules, wrote, “Nothing against the maids and drivers but our society lifts were always full of gutka stains and tobacco in corners. Finally we put cctv camera in the lift and realised it was the drivers and maids.”