Gurgaon Traffic Police's KBC-style ad on auto impresses internet: 'Perfect sweetness of roasting'

A clever advertisement by the Gurgaon Traffic Police, presented in the style of a Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) multiple-choice question, has grabbed the internet's attention for its perfect blend of humour and relevance. Gurugram Traffic Police's witty auto ad on honking went viral for its clever humour.(LinkedIn/Richa Arora)

A question worth pondering

The ad poses a tongue-in-cheek question: "Bewajah horn bajane se kya hoga?" (What happens when you honk unnecessarily?), followed by four multiple-choice answers:

A) Gaadi udne lagti hai (The vehicle starts flying)

B) Battu hari ho jaati hai (The traffic light turns green)

C) Traffic gayab ho jata hai (Traffic disappears)

D) Noise pollution hota hai (It creates noise pollution)

While the answer is clear, the humour behind it is spot on, making it both entertaining and educational.

Marketing professionals applaud the clever messaging

The ad has caught the eye of marketing professionals, with many praising its creativity. Richa Arora, a Faridabad-based marketer, shared a photograph of the ad on LinkedIn, commending the copywriter behind it. "This copywriter roasted all of us (the marketers). Hats off to the Gurgaon Traffic Police copywriter who wrote this – to the point, very necessary, and the perfect sweetness of roasting!" Arora wrote. She further encouraged others to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out the post here:

User reactions

The ad sparked a lively conversation in the comment section, with users sharing their own insights and experiences. One user said, "When in Gurugram, you don't speak Hindi or Harayanvi - sarcasm is the only understood language" Another commented, "He roasted everyone who drives tremendously recklessly."

Others joined in with lighthearted remarks. "This is the kind of humor we need in our daily lives!" said one commenter. Another added, "Kudos to the Gurugram Traffic Police for making a traffic-related issue so amusing."

Some shared personal anecdotes. "I once had to deal with a driver who honked non-stop for no reason. This ad perfectly sums up that frustration," wrote one user. Meanwhile, a different user recalled, "I’ve always wondered what those endless honks actually achieve. Now I know!"