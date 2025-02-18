'Predators posing as brokers': Gurgaon woman narrowly escapes trap, shares cautionary tale

A woman looking to rent a place in Gurgaon shared a shocking story claiming she was followed by a man posing as a broker who tried to get her to come to a secluded area. "Girls in Gurugram, be aware of potential predators posing as brokers," she wrote in a long post on Reddit, sharing her experience. In Gurgaon, a woman recounted a frightening encounter with a man pretending to be a broker.(Representational)

The woman said she was looking for a place to stay in Gurgaon Phase 1. A broker had sent her friend details of an apartment nearby which she went to visit.

"I contacted the broker, and he gave me a specific time to visit. About 15 minutes before I was supposed to leave, he sent me a new location, which was far from our preferred area. I immediately told him that this was not where we wanted to stay. He tried to convince me to check out this second location, but I stood my ground," she added.

Asked to come to secluded area

After a while, he relented and asked her to come to the earlier location and promised to show her apartments to rent. "Over the course of an hour, I had about four calls with him, discussing various details, and he was strangely persistent about me coming to visit. Thankfully, I didn’t go alone—I went with my guy friend. Before leaving, I informed the broker and he told me he was already at the location waiting for me," she said.

However, when the woman and her friend reached the place they found no such building as the broker advertised. "There were just empty plots and construction sites. I started calling him, giving him at least 10-15 calls, but he never answered. My friend called him too but again he didn’t pick up," she added.

It was then that the woman two men on bikes parked at some distance staring at them. As the two tried to approach the bikers to enquire about the building's location, they sped away. "I realised the broker had blocked my number. We left the location and meanwhile my friend called her from different number and he immediately picked up - he quickly hanged up and blocked that number as well. At that moment, I silently thanked God I hadn’t come alone. I have a strong feeling that this person was deliberately trying to lure me there alone—for god knows what. And given that this is Gurgaon, I don’t think I’m overthinking at all! Please be aware and stay safe, girls!" she wrote.

Internet reacts

The post was flooded with comments from people who has similar experiences in the area. "Lawyer from Delhi here! I have heard some cases of molestation filed by several women against many brokers in Gurgaon. So ladies please be cautious, always visit the brokers office to see and verify details and never go alone," said one of them.

"Something very similar happened with us. We were two girls, when we arrived at the property at around 7-ish, we found it too suspicious. We decided to block the number," said another.

(Also read: Bengaluru woman's chilling encounter with stalker: ‘He mentioned his job, position’)