Jaipur royal Sawai Padmanabh Singh recalls 'tragic' Scotland car crash that left him and his family seriously injured

Two years after surviving a serious car accident in Scotland, Jaipur royal Sawai Padmanabh Singh has shared an emotional reflection on the ordeal, expressing gratitude for his family’s recovery and the lessons they learned along the way.

The accident left Sawai Padmanabh Singh, his father Maharaja Narendra Singh, and his sister Princess Gauravi Kumari with significant injures. (Instagram/@pachojaipur)

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In an Instagram post, the young royal, popularly known as Pacho, revealed that he, his father Maharaja Narendra Singh, and his sister Princess Gauravi Kumari were involved in a “tragic car accident” that left all 3 of them with significant injuries.

“Two years ago Thursday, my father, sister, and I were involved in a tragic car accident in Scotland. I broke my spine in multiple places while they each had their own complex set of injuries, and all three of us began a long road to recovery,” Sawai Padmanabh Singh wrote in an Instagram post.

Reflecting on the journey since the accident, the royal said that the experience transformed the family and strengthened their bond. “Today, more than anything, I feel grateful. Grateful that we’re here. Grateful to everyone who helped us through this difficult period. The experience changed us in many ways, but it also brought us closer as a family and gave us a deeper appreciation for life and the things that truly matter,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He concluded the post saying that the family is now looking ahead with “gratitude, perspective and hope”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He concluded the post saying that the family is now looking ahead with “gratitude, perspective and hope”. {{/usCountry}}

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“Two years on, we’re stronger than we knew we could be, and we’re looking ahead with gratitude, perspective, and hope,” he wrote.

(Also Read: Who are Princess Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Jaipur royals’ Met Gala debut)

Princess Gauravi Kumari reacts

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In the comments section, Princess Gauravi Kumari left a heartfelt comment that read, “I love you”.

Several Instagram users also reacted to the post, praising the family’s resilience and recovery.

One Instagram user wrote, “So happy to see you recovered well and getting stronger every day. What you guys (@gauravikumari , @maharajnarendrasingh )went through wasn’t easy, but your strength and positivity are truly inspiring. Wishing you and the family the best always.”

“Wow… and you play polo like this after having broken your spine ??? Yes, health issues put everything else in perspective - experiencing the same thing this year ! Take care !” commented another.

“What a family! Strong together through all matters!!! Proud of you all. !!!!” wrote a third user.

Who is Sawai Padmanabh Singh?

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Sawai Padmanabh Singh is the head of the Jaipur royal family. He is the son of Princess Diya Kumari, who currently serves as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, and her former husband, Narendra Singh.

Padmanabh Singh is an exceptional polo player and a prominent figure in fashion and philanthropy. He is also involved in preserving Jaipur’s cultural heritage and works closely with the Princess Divya Kumari Foundation, which focuses on the empowerment of women and girls in Rajasthan.