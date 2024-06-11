 Jaipur shopkeeper dupes US woman into paying ₹6 crore for jewellery. It was actually worth ₹300 | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jaipur shopkeeper dupes US woman into paying 6 crore for jewellery. It was actually worth 300

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 11, 2024 05:40 PM IST

A US woman paid ₹6 crore for what she thought was real gold jewellery. It turned out to be artificial jewellery worth ₹300.

A Jaipur-based shopkeeper has been accused of scamming an American woman into paying 6 crore for artificial jewellery that was actually worth a mere 300. According to a report in the Economic Times, the US woman, named Cherish, paid the staggering amount for several pieces of jewellery purchased from a shop in Johri Bazaar in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

A US woman was scammed into buying fake jewellery for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 crore. (Representational image)
A US woman was scammed into buying fake jewellery for 6 crore. (Representational image)

However, what the American woman assumed to be real gold ornaments were actually fake pieces with gold polish.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The scam came to light when Cherish displayed the pieces at an exhibition in the US in April this year. Upon discovering that she had been duped, she flew down to India to confront the shop owner, identified as one Gaurav Soni, reported NDTV.

The US woman filed a complaint with Jaipur Police and also sought the help of the US embassy in the matter.

In her complaint filed on May 18, Cherish told the police that she came into contact with Soni through Instagram in 2022. Over two years, she bought several pieces of jewellery from him. Believing that she was buying real gold ornaments, she paid over 6 crore for the pieces. However, reports suggest that the real value of the fake jewellery could be closer to 300.

Gaurav Soni is currently on the run along with his father, Rajendra Soni. Efforts are on to trace the father-son duo. Meanwhile, the person accused of providing authenticity certificates for the fake jewellery has been arrested.

“Investigations have revealed that the accused sold silver jewellery with gold polish, valued at 300, to the foreigner for 6 crore. They also provided her with a certificate of authenticity. Nand Kishore, who issued the fake certificate, has been arrested, and a search is underway for the absconding father and son,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police North Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said.

(Also Read: Woman with 41 in bank account dupes luxury hotel in Delhi of around 6 lakh)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Jaipur shopkeeper dupes US woman into paying 6 crore for jewellery. It was actually worth 300
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On