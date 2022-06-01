Janhvi Kapoor accepts Varun Dhawan's Jugjugg Jeeyo dance dare in viral video

Jugjugg Jeeyo is a Bollywood comedy-drama movie that is all set to release on June 24. It features Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli in the lead roles, among others. And as part of the film’s promotional campaign, lead actor Varun Dhawan has thrown a dance challenge towards fellow actor Janhvi Kapoor. She has simply aced this dance challenge to a hit song from the upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, to say the least.

The song that actor Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dancing to in this viral video that she has shared on her Instagram page is known as The Punjaabban Song. It was performed by Tanishk Bagchi, Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Romy and Abrar-Ul-Haq. She can be seen at a supermarket and comes dancing towards the camera, calling two people on her way. They get a bit confused at first but are overcome by her high spirits and the woman, among these two people, joins in the dance as well.

Janhvi Kapoor captioned this video that has now gone viral by writing, “Supermarket mein #Bawaal only because you dared me to @varundvn ab bolo #JugJugJeeyo #nachpunjaban.” She has also tagged many people involved in the making of the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, like Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Dharma Productions as well.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just two hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring her talent, including Sanjay Kapoor. It has also received more than 2.1 million views on it already.

Sanjay Kapoor writes, “Are you promoting Bawaal or JJJ?” This is because Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Bawaal which also stars Varun Dhawan. Anshula Kapoor also took to the comments section in order to write, “Dead.” She followed this with a few emojis of laughing faces with tears in their eyes.

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video by Janhvi Kapoor?