Harsh Goenka shares video of visually impaired students celebrating Dahi Handi

Janmashtami 2022: As the country is buzzing with Janmashtami celebrations, people across the nation are competing to take part in the ritual of Dahi Handi with utmost passion. A video of one such celebration involving virtually impaired students was recently shared by Harsh Goenka on Twitter. Since being posted, it has won people’s hearts.

The tweet shared by Harsh Goenka shows visually impaired children of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind in Mumbai. The video was posted by him on August 19 in which he wrote, "On the occasion of #Janmashtami, this ‘Dahi handi’ is performed by the visually impaired children of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, a school where my wife works."

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered more than a thousand likes and was retweeted more than a hundred times. Netizens lauded the amazing performance of the visually impaired students. The one-minute video shows these students carefully climbing onto one another as the youngest one reaches the pot and smashes it.

A Twitter user commented, "I can proudly say that I am an ex-student of Victoria Memorial School for the blind. Whatever little bit I achieve in my life is because of my school. Mam dedicated her life to our school. Sir, please convey my regards to mam." The tweet received a reply from the business tycoon and he tweeted, “Thanks. You made my day.”

"Awesome ... we, as a family donate, regularly for lunches for these very talented kids @ this school in SoBo," commented another user. A third user wrote, "Wow. It shows nothing is impossible if we set our minds to it. Bravo."

