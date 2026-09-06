Japanese ambassador takes holy dip in Ganga in Rishikesh, calls it 'unforgettable moment'

Japan's Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi, recently shared his experience of taking a holy dip in the Ganga in Rishikesh, describing the moment as one of "awe, humility, and gratitude" and calling it "truly unforgettable".

ONO Keiichi called the moment “truly unforgettable”. (X/@JapanAmbIndia)

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Sharing a video and pictures from his visit on X, the diplomat said that he finally took a "full dip in the Ganges in Rishikesh-three times" over the Janmashtami weekend. The video showed the ambassador entering the river and taking a dip while holding onto a chain along the riverbank. He also shared a selfie from the Ganga and a picture of himself during aarti.

"Finally, a full dip in the Ganges in Rishikesh-three times! Over the Janmashtami weekend, surrounded by people carrying on centuries-old faith and traditions, I felt a profound spiritual connection, along with awe, humility, and gratitude. A truly unforgettable moment," ONO Keiichi wrote.

Take a look below:

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The Japanese ambassador's post drew several reactions from Indians, with many welcoming his experience of Rishikesh and the Ganga.

One user wrote, "Be careful, Ambassador Sir. You will never be able to leave once you fall in love with Ganga ji and Rishikesh."

"Not everyone can practice the religion but everyone can follow a culture," commented another.

"Enjoy your vacation, Ambassador. Don't forget to have a Himalayan cup of chai, served by some local," wrote a third user.

"Please try the rafting near Rishikesh, the boatman will let you hold a rope and get in the river ... fresh clean fun," suggested another.

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"Wow! It takes guts to go in three times. Did you get a feel for the traditional festival atmosphere too?" wrote one user.

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Japan ambassador embraces Indian culture

This is not the first time ONO Keiichi has been seen embracing Indian culture and traditions during his time in the country.

Earlier this year, the Japanese ambassador shared his experience of eating biryani with his hands while in Delhi. Comparing the experience with eating the Japanese dish sushi, ONO said the Indian dish tasted even better when eaten by hand. "Like sushi, it tastes even better when eaten by hand," he wrote.

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Previously, he also delighted Indians after sharing a picture of himself enjoying Bihar's iconic litti chokha. Calling the traditional delicacy "world-famous", ONO shared his verdict in Bhojpuri, writing, "Gajab swad ba" - which translates to "Great taste".