‘Symbol of Japanese Bengaluru friendship’: Tejasvi Surya on Japanese ambassador’s love for Bengaluru pizza

Japan’s Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi, sparked a lively online conversation after sharing his Bengaluru food stop during his India visit. Taking to X, the Japanese envoy posted a photograph of himself enjoying pizza at a popular restaurant in the Karnataka capital, drawing attention to the city’s vibrant food culture and its growing international appeal. Japanese ambassador’s Bengaluru pizza post went viral, as Tejasvi Surya welcomed the praise. (X)

In the caption accompanying the image, Keiichi wrote, “Dropped by Pizza 4P’s in Bengaluru. Founded by Japanese entrepreneurs in Ho Chi Minh City, now loved across Asia, with branches in Japan and here in India too. Easily the best pizza I’ve had in India so far.”

Take a look here at the post: