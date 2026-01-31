‘Symbol of Japanese Bengaluru friendship’: Tejasvi Surya on Japanese ambassador’s love for Bengaluru pizza
Japanese ambassador praised a Bengaluru pizza spot on social media, with Tejasvi Surya calling it a symbol of growing Japan Bengaluru friendship.
Japan’s Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi, sparked a lively online conversation after sharing his Bengaluru food stop during his India visit. Taking to X, the Japanese envoy posted a photograph of himself enjoying pizza at a popular restaurant in the Karnataka capital, drawing attention to the city’s vibrant food culture and its growing international appeal.
In the caption accompanying the image, Keiichi wrote, “Dropped by Pizza 4P’s in Bengaluru. Founded by Japanese entrepreneurs in Ho Chi Minh City, now loved across Asia, with branches in Japan and here in India too. Easily the best pizza I’ve had in India so far.”
Tejasvi Surya reacts to the post
The post soon caught the attention of Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, who welcomed the ambassador’s appreciation of the city’s food scene. Responding on X, Surya wrote, “Glad you enjoyed the pizza, Ambassador. Undoubtedly, they are the best. I am addicted to their pizzas. A symbol of Japanese Bengaluru friendship. Best wishes on your Bengaluru visit.”
Social media reacts
Keiichi’s post quickly gained traction online, drawing more than 70,000 views within a short span. Social media users joined the conversation, sharing their reactions.
One user remarked, “We hardly get a reservation here,” highlighting the restaurant’s popularity. Another wrote, “Japanese Ambassador is loving Bengaluru pizza, that’s so great.” A third user commented, “I can call this a peak Bengaluru moment.”
Some users added humour to the discussion. One joked, “You underestimating Delhi lol,” while another added, “Can’t agree more. Probably the best pizza in Asia.” Another comment read, “I will try it when I reach Bengaluru soon.”
