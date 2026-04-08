Iran embassy responds to Indian man's ‘do you guys hire Indians’ tweet

The agency added, “Our current team is all Iranian (with a soft spot for #India), though bringing our Indian friends onboard someday is a pretty great idea.”

It all started with a tweet by an X user who asked, “Hi do you guys hire Indians on your media team?” The embassy responded, “Hi. We’d genuinely love to, but at the moment there are no vacancies.”

The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai recently expressed its "soft spot" for the country during a candid exchange on social media. Responding to a query about whether their media team recruits Indian staff, the embassy clarified that their current team is entirely Iranian. However, they noted that hiring Indian talent is a "pretty great idea" that they would genuinely love to consider once vacancies become available.

What did social media say? An individual wrote, “Start a waiting list?” Another posted, “If there are any vacancies, please let me know. I am a polyglot with Hindi, English and Urdu in my academic curriculum. I have some conversational proficiency in Punjabi. A strong command of Hindi and Urdu will make it easier for me to learn Sanskrit and Persian. I would love to work for the Iranian embassy.”

A third expressed, “You are too cute. Such a pleasure to read such positive content.” A fourth commented, “Sweet gesture. Will take it positively.”

History of the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai: According to the official embassy website, the first permanent Consulate General of Iran in India was established in 1848 in Bombay (now Mumbai). It was around the same time other Iranian embassies were established in major cities across the world, including Saint Petersburg (Russia), Istanbul (Turkey), Tbilisi (Georgia), and London (England).

Also Read: Iran’s last empress escaped the country in a Valentino coat. Where is Farah Pahlavi today?

Since its establishment, several prominent Iranians have been appointed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran to visit India. The first envoy was Mirza Hossein Khan, known as Mushir al-Dowleh. He was one of the prominent personalities during the rule of the Qajar dynasty from 1789 until 1925. Later, he became the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Another notable individual who was sent to the Indian city was Mohammad Mirza Kashif al-Saltaneh. He came to India as Consul General and conducted research on tea. The envoy transferred tea seeds and technology to Iran for cultivation. He is also called the “father of Iranian tea”.

Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh was appointed as Consul General in 2025 and currently serves in the position. The official website states, “His previous appointments include serving as Consul at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ankara, Consul at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London, and Consul at the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan.”

In addition to the embassy, the Iran Culture House was established in Mumbai and began its official activities in 1956. It was the first cultural representation of Iran abroad.