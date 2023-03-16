Japanese company grows heaviest radish, sets Guinness World Records

Growing vegetables in one's garden has long been a hobby of many people. It takes a lot of time, patience, and expertise to grow vegetables. While some people do it as a hobby, others might also do it to set world records. Now, a new world record for growing the heaviest radish has been set by a Japanese fertiliser and agriculture products manufacturer Manda Fermentation Co., Ltd. Japanese company grows heaviest radish.(Instagram/@Guinness World Records)

According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest radish weighs 45.865 kg (101 lb 1.8 oz). With their technology, Manda Fermentation Co., Ltd. produces supplements and special fertilisers from fermented botanical raw materials. Theygrowenormous radishes every year. The typical radish is harvested after three months, but this one was picked after six. Its root length was 80 cm, and its circumference was 113 cm. A video of the heaviest radish was shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records.

This video was shared just a week ago.

An individual posted, "All I can think about is how delicious that would be as kimchi." Another person added, "This is so cool." "Seems like a missile!" posted a third.