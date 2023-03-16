Home / Trending / Japanese company grows heaviest radish, sets Guinness World Records

Japanese company grows heaviest radish, sets Guinness World Records

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 16, 2023 06:46 PM IST

A Japanese company has set the world record for growing the heaviest radish. Take a look at the video inside.

Growing vegetables in one's garden has long been a hobby of many people. It takes a lot of time, patience, and expertise to grow vegetables. While some people do it as a hobby, others might also do it to set world records. Now, a new world record for growing the heaviest radish has been set by a Japanese fertiliser and agriculture products manufacturer Manda Fermentation Co., Ltd.

Japanese company grows heaviest radish.(Instagram/@Guinness World Records)
Japanese company grows heaviest radish.(Instagram/@Guinness World Records)

According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest radish weighs 45.865 kg (101 lb 1.8 oz). With their technology, Manda Fermentation Co., Ltd. produces supplements and special fertilisers from fermented botanical raw materials. Theygrowenormous radishes every year. The typical radish is harvested after three months, but this one was picked after six. Its root length was 80 cm, and its circumference was 113 cm. A video of the heaviest radish was shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records.

A video of the heaviest radish was shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records.

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared just a week ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 35,000 times. Many have even commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "All I can think about is how delicious that would be as kimchi." Another person added, "This is so cool." "Seems like a missile!" posted a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guinness world records world record vegetable Guinness World Records technology + 3 more
guinness world records world record vegetable Guinness World Records technology + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out