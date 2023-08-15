Japanese man recreates Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa dance. Watch

A Japanese man’s dance to the song Kaavaalaa from the film Jailer has gone viral on social media. This song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, and Shilpa Rao. It became an instant hit among the masses when it was released. (Also Read: Woman's fiery dance to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa will make your jaw drop)

Snapshot of Japanese man named Kaketaku dancing to Kaavaalaa.(Instagram/@Kaketaku)

This video was shared on Instagram by user Kaketaku. He often shares videos of himself dancing to various Indian songs. In his recent clip, he was seen dancing to Kaavaalaa. He even tried to match the similar steps that Tamannaah Bhatia performs. In the caption of the post Kaketaku wrote, "Kaavaalaa from Japan."

Watch the video of the Japanese man Kaketaku performing to Kaavaalaa here:

This dance clip was shared a week ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 28,000 times, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several comments. Many people loved his dance performance.

Check out what people are saying about this dance video to Kaavaalaa here:

An individual wrote, "You are just amazing." A second commented, "Your moves are awesome. "Really and nice. You have such stylish moves," expressed a third. A fourth said, "My God, so smooth. I love your moves, bro. Keep rocking. Lots of love from South India." A fifth added, "Fantastic dance." A sixth added, "Wow, absolutely outstanding." Many others have reacted to the clip using heart emojis.