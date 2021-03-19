Home / Trending / Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan share pics from their wedding. They are stunning
trending

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan share pics from their wedding. They are stunning

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's wedding pictures are going viral.
By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan walking hand in hand at their wedding celebration. (Instagram/jaspritb1)

“The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical!” That’s what Jasprit Bumrah posted on Instagram a few hours ago. The cricketer tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 15 in a private ceremony in Goa and shared stunning pictures from the celebration along with the caption.

“We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you,” he added. The post is complete with two pictures - one shows the couple walking hand in hand amidst friends and family and the other shows them sitting together and looking in each other’s eyes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Author asks people to share tales of kindness. They deliver and how

‘Who is the animal here’: Video of people chasing an elephant sparks anger

Tweet on 1997 Archie Comics strip depicting remote schooling in 2021 goes viral

Dancers give an Irish twist to bhangra in this amazing video

Sanjana Ganesan also shared two pictures and added how the wishes and messages have put huge smiles on their faces.

“Overwhelmed by all the love we’ve been showered with over the last few days. We’ve been reading all your messages & wishes with the biggest smiles on our faces! Thank you,” she wrote.

Take a look at the share below:

Both posts have collected thousands of likes and tons on comments.

“Aww what a way to start my morning. Thank you for blessing us with these pics... We love you,” reacted an Instagram user. “Beautiful couple. Happy for you,” added another. “Happy married life,” posted a third.

Many also wrote “congratulations” and posted heart eyes and heart emojis on the comments section.

What do you think about these pictures and posts shared by Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jasprit bumrah instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP