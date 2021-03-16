Amul celebrates Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding with special doodle

By now you’ve probably swooned over all the gorgeous pictures from Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on Monday and ever since netizens have flooded social media with congratulatory messages. Amul, the dairy products brand, which is known for sharing creative doodles on special events, also joined netizens in sharing a message for the couple.

In a post shared on their Twitter and Instagram accounts, Amul shared a sweet post celebrating the couple. “#Amul Topical: Indian speedster Bumrah weds Sanjana Ganesan!” says the caption shared along with the creative artwork. Take a look at the share below:





Posted last evening, the share has collected over 3,000 likes on Twitter and more than 68,000 likes on Instagram. People posted lots of comments for the share.

“Nice creativity,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow... Such minute details! Hats off Amul!” wrote another.

On Instagram, many reacted by posting heart emojis.

Jasprit Bumrah took to social media to announce the news of his wedding with Sanjana Ganesan by sharing pictures from their wedding.

“'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.’ Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana,” says the caption shared along with the photos.





The wonderful share has won hearts all over social media.

What do you think about the posts?