Amul celebrates Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding with special doodle
By now you’ve probably swooned over all the gorgeous pictures from Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on Monday and ever since netizens have flooded social media with congratulatory messages. Amul, the dairy products brand, which is known for sharing creative doodles on special events, also joined netizens in sharing a message for the couple.
In a post shared on their Twitter and Instagram accounts, Amul shared a sweet post celebrating the couple. “#Amul Topical: Indian speedster Bumrah weds Sanjana Ganesan!” says the caption shared along with the creative artwork. Take a look at the share below:
Posted last evening, the share has collected over 3,000 likes on Twitter and more than 68,000 likes on Instagram. People posted lots of comments for the share.
“Nice creativity,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow... Such minute details! Hats off Amul!” wrote another.
On Instagram, many reacted by posting heart emojis.
Jasprit Bumrah took to social media to announce the news of his wedding with Sanjana Ganesan by sharing pictures from their wedding.
“'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.’ Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana,” says the caption shared along with the photos.
The wonderful share has won hearts all over social media.
What do you think about the posts?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Giant snake tries to attack zookeeper in video that may leave you shuddering
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Animals get rescued by humans, video is heart-melting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amul celebrates Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding with special doodle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6-year-old kid’s gesture to calm down his 4-year-old brother is incredible
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman moonwalks underwater with ease. Video may leave you awe-struck
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani’s post for husband on their 20th anniversary will make you smile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7-year-old from Hyderabad scales Mt Kilimanjaro, one of the youngest to do so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expert relocates colony of bees living in a backyard shed for two years. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8-year-old from Bengaluru solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes using his hands and feet. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch India vs England match. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Ministry posts clip about Chenab bridge construction reaching a milestone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox