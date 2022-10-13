Jay Sean sings 'jhoot bole kauwa kaate' with a hilarious twist, netizens can't stop laughing

A video of Jay Sean, British singer-songwriter, is going viral on social media through its several reshares, and it has triggered a laughter riot online. Reason? It captures Sean singing the hit Bollywood song The Medley, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, and Pamela Chopra, but not in the way you would have expected. And the way he sings the line 'jhoot bole kauwa kaate' has attracted a lot of attention and left many laughing out loud. It is that part of the song where Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her entry to dance alongside Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukherji and Uday Chopra.

The video was originally posted by Jay Sean with the caption, "Ok listen, you asked for another.. Who am I to deprive you?" It also accompanies two laughing emojis. The video gained traction again after an Instagram page that goes by the handle @imjustbesti reshared it. "The opening line 'Lying'," read the caption posted along with the video. The video shows The Medley song from the 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge, starring Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Uday Chopra, playing on a TV screen with English subtitles. What follows next is quite hilarious as Sean sings English subtitles of the song.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Since being shared on September 23, the post has raked up more than 9.8 lakh views. It has also received over 38,261 likes and several comments.

An individual commented, "I've done this myself before and it's as funny as listening to this but u can never completely finishing more than two lines as you'll be dying with laughter." "That opening line killed me," posted another with a laughing emoticon. "This is too funny," shared a third. "LOL. Nearly fell off my chair at work," expressed a fourth with an array of laughing emoticons.

