Jeet Adani, Diva Shah unseen video: Harsh Goenka gives a glimpse from ‘intimate celebration’

Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, married his fiancée Diva Shah in an intimate wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Friday. The event was attended by close family members and a select group of friends, keeping the affair simple and traditional. Jeet Adani wed Diva Shah in a private Ahmedabad ceremony, attended by close family and friends. (X/@hvgoenka)

According to family insiders, the ceremony followed customary religious rituals and embraced a traditional Gujarati wedding style. Despite the family’s towering business empire, the celebration remained private and elegant, reflecting their values of humility and simplicity.

Industry leaders applaud the celebration

Several top personalities extended their best wishes to the newlyweds, appreciating the understated elegance of the wedding.

"Gautam Adani's son Jeet got married today in a small, private wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad. The family's simplicity, values, and humility shine through in this intimate celebration, setting an inspiring example of grace and grounded living," tweeted Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises.

He also shared a short clip from the wedding, offering a rare glimpse into the celebration. The video featured the newlyweds happily dancing, reflecting the joyous spirit of the occasion.

Who is Jeet Adani?

Jeet Adani, the younger son of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, has been actively involved in the family business since 2019. He currently serves as Director of Adani Airports and is instrumental in shaping the company’s aviation and infrastructure ventures.

An alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Jeet has played a significant role in expanding the group’s interests in new sectors, further strengthening its global footprint.

Meet Diva Shah, the bride

Diva Shah, now Diva Jeet Adani, comes from Mumbai and is the daughter of Jaimin Shah, a well-known diamond merchant. She pursued her higher education at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York. While she maintained a relatively private life before the wedding, Diva has been actively associated with the Adani Foundation for the past year.

Jeet and Diva got engaged in 2023, and in the months leading up to their wedding, the couple participated in various charity initiatives as part of their pre-wedding traditions.