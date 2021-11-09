Jeff Bezos posts reaction to viral video of Leonardo DiCaprio and Lauren Sanchez

A reply by Jeff Bezos to a viral video of actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s interaction with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez has gone viral. There is a chance that the Amazon founder’s tweet will make you laugh out loud too, just as it has left many chuckling.

The viral video showcases the Titanic actor in a conversation with Sanchez, who appeared to have a fan girl moment while meeting the actor. Following this, many started sharing the video, suggesting jokingly that DiCaprio is “Mr. Steal Yo Girl.” It is a reference to a song by Trey Songz. Bezos and his girlfriend met the actor while attending the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala.

While replying to one such post, Bezos wrote, “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…” and shared an image.

Take a look at the viral video and Jeff Bezos' reaction to it:

The post, since being shared on November 8, has gathered more than 1.5 lakh likes and counting. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

Leo when his Amazon account stops working pic.twitter.com/4Q6Llmo3c7 — lind⚡️ey (@linds_sey1010) November 8, 2021

« Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…” pic.twitter.com/ovY9NxvEPd — Flat circle (@7rdDay) November 8, 2021

evil bezos origin story pic.twitter.com/GHxpwj3eyI — 𝑺𝑻𝑶𝑹𝑴 (@cl0udystorm) November 8, 2021

Have fun hiking the Pipiwai Trail in Maui. (I've been there myself. I remember the sign.) pic.twitter.com/fdiVNhmURM — John Gramlich (@johngramlich) November 8, 2021

What are your thoughts on the tweets?