Jeff Craven: The only person followed by Twitter and the request he DMed them

Many people join Twitter and go on with a fixed number of followers for many years. And this was exactly the case with the man named Jeff Craven who decided to put a humorous twist to his situation where he made a tweet about the same. He hilariously posted a thread of how he gathered 300 followers on Twitter in the span of 13 years of being on the platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The thread was empty. And in Twitter humour, trust us, it was pretty funny. The post immediately went viral and has amassed over 2.1 lakh likes so far. But it has now led to part of his bio reading, “Used to have 300 followers, now I don't.”

View the viral tweet right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But what followed was sheer luck and so random that even Craven himself had no idea what was going on. The man suddenly noticed that the official handle of Twitter was following just one person and as it turns out, it was him. Quite flabbergasted and in shock, this is what he posted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And of course, he was not the only one surprised:

But being the person that he is, he decided to take a shot at establishing some sort of contact with Twitter. But instead of sending them a note of thanks or asking them why he was the only person that they were following, he decided to take one for the team and sent this instead:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many comments were quick to come on this tweet posted on March 18. “I was LITERALLY just thinking of this exact request today... With all the other millions of Twitter users,” commented an individual. Another comment reads, “Always advocating for the people. More power to you, friend!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this? Why do you think Jeff Craven is the only person followed by Twitter right now?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON