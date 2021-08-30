Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Jennifer Garner posts video of cat climbing down stairs in a funny way, video goes viral
trending

Jennifer Garner posts video of cat climbing down stairs in a funny way, video goes viral

Jennifer Garner shared the video of Instagram with the caption “I can’t remember how this works."
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 11:15 AM IST
The video has now prompted people to share various reactions.

Monday is a day that often triggers all sorts of feelings in people – for most it’s sadness. There are many who may also feel sluggish and unmotivated once the day called Monday sets in. If you can relate with these situations, then you are most probably having a case of Monday blues. If you’re in the same boat and is in need of a mood uplifting video to get through the day, then this clip involving a cat and a staircase may just do the trick.

Jennifer Garner shared the video on Instagram. “I can’t remember how this works,” she wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video that may leave you giggling:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 3.5 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The clip has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

RELATED STORIES

“Me on a Monday,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG, so cute,” shared another. “It’s a cat slinky; they are very rare,” joked a third. Many expressed their reactions by using laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jennifer garner instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Emu swims in Australian lake, video reminds people of ‘Loch Ness monster’

Beautiful images of Earth taken from space mesmerise people, go viral

Elephant’s ‘favourite’ game with a water filled bucket is too cute to handle

Bhut Jolokia to banana: Video of man’s food-related records intrigues people
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP