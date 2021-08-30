Jennifer Garner posts video of cat climbing down stairs in a funny way, video goes viral

Monday is a day that often triggers all sorts of feelings in people – for most it’s sadness. There are many who may also feel sluggish and unmotivated once the day called Monday sets in. If you can relate with these situations, then you are most probably having a case of Monday blues. If you’re in the same boat and is in need of a mood uplifting video to get through the day, then this clip involving a cat and a staircase may just do the trick.

Jennifer Garner shared the video on Instagram. “I can’t remember how this works,” she wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video that may leave you giggling:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 3.5 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The clip has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“Me on a Monday,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG, so cute,” shared another. “It’s a cat slinky; they are very rare,” joked a third. Many expressed their reactions by using laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?