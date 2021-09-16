Jennifer Garner shares viral video of woman’s incredible dance in rain. Watch

A video shared by Jennifer Garner has wowed people. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows dancer Melissa Becraft showcasing incredible moves while dancing in the rain. There is a chance that the video will make you want to shake a leg too.

Becraft also shared the video on her own profile thanking Jennifer Garner and Catherine Zeta-Jones for sharing the video with credit to her. She mentioned that it is an old video that is going viral again.

“My OG rain dance video. Recently, this video has been circulating again. It’s really cool but also discouraging seeing it get millions of views on accounts who don’t credit me. It’s really exciting to get shared by both @jennifer.garner and @catherinezetajones AND they both properly credited me. Thanks to ALL of you for supporting me and tagging me!” she wrote. Garner shared the video with emoticons as caption.

Take a look at the incredible video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 32,000 likes and counting. It has also prompted people to share various responses.

“I love his,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow congratulations. Well deserved,” shared another. “I am so happy that someone tagged you in a post that is getting a great deal of traffic. This looks so FUN and reminded me of some fantastic times I have had in warm summer rain!” expressed another.

