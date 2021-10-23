John Legend surprises street musician singing his song All of Me. Watch

A Boston street musician got an wonderful surprise while singing the song All of Me by singer-songwriter John Legend. Turns out, the Grammy-award winning singer himself was also among the crowd enjoying her performance. And now, a post about the encounter has left people smiling.

The street singer Radha Rao took to Instagram to share two videos along with a descriptive caption. “Street performing @faneuilhall has given me some of the most spontaneous life experiences - grateful to have gotten the opportunity to sing for the incredible @johnlegend and his family today,” she wrote.

One of the videos shows Legend applauding her performance. The other one showcases him tipping and hugging Rao.

“I started singing the song and I was enjoying myself, and I see this man wearing a trench coat and a mask and I think, 'That looks a lot like John Legend— why he would be in Boston?' When he took off his mask, I was shocked. I just kept singing. It was a nerve-wracking moment, but it was something I enjoyed tremendously,” Rao told NBC News.

Since being posted, the share has accumulated varied comments. “I hope this leads to big things for you. Your voice is lovely,” wrote an Instagram user. “We saw you this morning and loved your voice, I’m sure John did too,” posted another. “That’s insane. What a star,” expressed a third.

