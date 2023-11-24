Jonty Rhodes schools X user trying to troll him with ‘class’ remark

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes took to X to reply to an individual who tried trolling him on his viral tweet on Bengaluru food. The X user wrote ‘Being a celebrity doesn’t give class,’ and accused Rhodes of not ordering food for the taxi driver who accompanied him while he was in the city. The cricketer has now shared his side of the story and hit back at the troll.

The image shows Jonty Rhodes enjoying snacks while visiting Bengaluru. (X/@JontyRhodes8)

It all started with a tweet that Rhodes shared while visiting Bengaluru. “When taxi driver at Bengaluru airport suggested stopping at his favourite restaurant for a roadside bite, because according to him: 'traffic will be standing!' Grateful I took his advice. Excellent #mangalorebun and #Mysoremasaldosa, finished off with #masalachai #loveIndia,” he wrote. He also posted an image that shows him having the delectables with another person sitting in front of him.

The X user assumed that the person in front of Rhodes was his taxi driver and wrote, “You could have ordered something for your taxi driver. Being a (sic) celebrity doesn’t give class.”

Rhodes responded and tweeted, “I have been sitting on this reply for a couple of days. The gentleman at my table was a stranger to me, and my driver was taking the picture. He did not eat, just ordered for me some of his favourite food. He just had tea, and yes, I did pay for it #shameonyou”.

Take a look at Jonty Rhodes’ tweet:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 4.4 lakh views. The share has also collected close to 9,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did X users say about Jonty Rhodes’ response?

“Sir, you are a legend, and please don’t pay attention to these online trolls,” suggested an X user. “Waiting for someone to ask why Jonty didn't offer food to a total stranger,” added another. “One should not comment without knowing the complete truth. It's not required to have an opinion on everything,” joined a third. “So satisfying reply. Legend for a reason,” wrote a fourth.

