JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says he’s fired ‘a**hole’ customers for being rude to employees

Jamie Dimon does not suffer fools (or jerks) gladly. The CEO of JPMorgan Chase says one way to ensure a good work environment is to fire the a**holes – and that rule applies to both employees and customers. Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co.(Bloomberg)

According to a Business Insider report, Dimon was speaking on Wednesday at the Databricks Data & AI Summit when he was asked to give “general leadership advice”.

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co said that leadership begins with “constant and honest assessment of everything”. He emphasized the importance of maintaining “heart and humanity” while ensuring discipline.

“Fire the a**holes”

"You have to go out of your way to get the best of people, and it's amazing, if you do, what that does — for a country, a university, a company — if you create that environment," Dimon said.

"You should fire the a**holes," he added. "It only takes a few of 'em to destroy a meeting."

According to Business Insider, this comment was met with loud cheers and applause from the audience. The 69-year-old CEO then said that this rule works both ways, and customers of his bank have been fired for being rude to employees.

"I hate to say this, but sometimes those assholes include customers," Dimon said. "I have fired customers because they are so rude to our people.

“And I tell our people that, if I allow that to happen, just think of what you'd think. Just take your energy and put it to someone who actually wants your benefits,” he added.

Jamie Dimon, the longtime CEO of JPMorgan Chase, is widely known for his straight-talking style and no-nonsense communication. In the past, he has come under fire for a foul-mouthed town hall rant where he slammed employees who want to work from home.

